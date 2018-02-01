Armand Traore: Cardiff City sign left-back after his release from Forest

Armand Traore has won five caps for Senegal

Cardiff City have completed the signing of Armand Traore on a free transfer, subject to Football League clearance.

The 28-year-old, who has played for Arsenal and Juventus during his career, made 18 appearances for Nottingham Forest this season before his release.

Senegalese international Traore was booked during Cardiff's 2-0 win against Forest at the City Ground in November.

The left-back played under Neil Warnock when he was at Queens Park Rangers between 2010 and 2012.

Traore is set to make his debut against Leeds United this Saturday following Joe Bennett's red card in Cardiff's 2-0 defeat against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Cardiff chief executive Ken Choo said: "We (Cardiff and Forest) submitted the paperwork but we are awaiting clearance from the Football League."

Cardiff have now made five signings in 2018, including deadline-day signings Gary Madine and Jamie Ward, the latter in a loan-swap deal with Nottingham Forest for Lee Tomlin.

Other deadline-day departures included goalkeeper Lee Camp to Sunderland on-loan and striker Omar Bogle's move to Peterborough United on loan until the end of the season.

Choo added that owner Vincent Tan - based in Malaysia - was heavily involved in the deadline day activity.

Choo said: "Vincent was up throughout the night and was regularly on the phone.

"He has invested in the players and backed our manager Neil Warnock. Without Vincent Tan this would not have happened."

Cardiff also added Yanic Wildschutt and Marko Grujic in January, having joined on loan from Norwich and Liverpool.