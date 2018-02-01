Josh Payne: Crawley Town midfielder signs new contract until 2020

Josh Payne had spells at Oxford, Aldershot, Woking and Eastleigh after beginning his career at West Ham

Crawley Town midfielder Josh Payne has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the League Two club until the summer of 2020.

The 27-year-old has scored three goals in 59 appearances since joining the Reds from National League side Eastleigh in the summer of 2016.

"Since I came to the club Josh has been an outstanding professional," head coach Harry Kewell said.

"He has become an important member of the squad."

Goalkeeper Glenn Morris agreed a new deal with Crawley on Wednesday.