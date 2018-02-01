Oladapo Afolayan: West Ham sign striker from Solihull Moors

Oladapo Afolayan was with the Chelsea until the age of 15

West Ham have signed forward Oladapo Afolayan for an undisclosed fee from National League side Solihull Moors.

The 21-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Hammers.

Afolayan said: "It's a dream come true. I've worked hard to get here and I'm grateful for the opportunity.

"Now the opportunity has come to join a Premier League club and West Ham is one which has always given youngsters opportunities to come through, as we have seen this season."

Meanwhile, Solihull have added to their squad with 22-year-old striker Kwame Thomas - previously with the club on loan - signing an 18-month deal after his contract with Coventry was terminated by mutual consent.

Fleetwood forward Alex Reid, also 22, has joined Solihull on loan until the end of the season.

