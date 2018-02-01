Jon Whitney: Walsall boss says signings bring 'strength and quality'

Jon Whitney's Walsall are 18th in League One, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Walsall manager Jon Whitney says his three deadline day Premier League loan signings bring strength and quality to his squad.

He signed Stoke striker Julien Ngoy, Arsenal centre-back Krystian Bielik and West Brom defender Jack Fitzwater on loan until the end of the season.

"It was really, really good," the Saddlers boss, 47, told BBC WM.

"I am happy with the additions and hopefully they can allow us to kick-on along with the lads we already have."

On Monday, Walsall also signed Brentford striker Justin Shaibu on loan for the rest of the campaign.

"The lads we have got in we have gone for in previous windows and not been available, so we kept tabs on them," he added.

"They will bring added strength and quality to a group which already has a lot of quality."