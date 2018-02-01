David Raya: Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper signs new contract until 2021

David Raya has played 31 games in all competitions for Blackburn Rovers this season

Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper David Raya has signed a new contract that will keep him with the League One club until the summer of 2021.

The 22-year-old joined Rovers in 2012 from Cornella and he has made 46 first-team appearances for the club.

"I'm very happy and grateful to the gaffer and club for giving me the chance to carry on playing," he said.

"I feel like I've improved a lot this season. Having played 29 league games, that's only going to make me better."