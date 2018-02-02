Scottish Premiership: Best and worst of January window

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers (centre) secured Jack Hendry and Scott Bain from Dundee minutes before the deadline

Bank accounts did not swell into the millions in Scotland as much-touted big-money moves for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele and Rangers counterpart Alfredo Morelos failed to materialise during the January transfer window.

There was, though, a dramatic end to deadline day as Celtic secured the services of Jack Hendry and goalkeeper Scott Bain from Dundee with minutes to spare - and with the centre-back's reported price tag of more than £1m a club record departure from Dens Park.

BBC pundits and former players Willie Miller, Allan Preston and Steven Thompson give their analysis of the January transfer window.

Best January signing

Niall McGinn scored against Kilmarnock following his return from South Korea

Steven Thompson: "A lot of people will go for Hearts being able to attract Steven Naismith, a Scotland international with Premier League experience, while I think Freddie Woodman will be a massive signing for Aberdeen as I was impressed with the Newcastle United goalkeeper when he was on loan at Kilmarnock.

"Curtis Main has suggested in his first few games that he will be a good replacement for Louis Moult up front for Motherwell.

"I have not seen enough of Charly Musonda to know what the Chelsea midfielder will bring to Celtic. So, if pushed, I would say Niall McGinn's return to Aberdeen from Gwangju in South Korea.

"You only have to look at the goal he scored at the weekend against Kilmarnock, which was absolutely sensational. Aberdeen have missed the Northern Ireland man's level of assists and goals."

Willie Miller: "The only one that stands out for me is Niall McGinn. We know his qualities were always going to be difficult to replace.

"Adam Rooney has missed him like a long lost brother and it was no coincidence that the striker was back on the scoresheet against Ross County the other night, so to get McGinn back on a three-and-a-half-year deal was a great piece of business."

Allan Preston reckons Charly Musonda, on loan from Chelsea, will be a £40-50m player one day

Allan Preston on Charly Musonda: "I first saw him play as a 14-year-old, when he played for Belgium Under-15s against Scotland at Stirling Albion and I have followed his progress from Anderlecht to Chelsea, his loan to Real Betis and now Celtic.

"I never thought I would see anyone of his ability play in Scottish football. He will be a £40-50m player in the future."

Best business by club

Scotland forward Steven Naismith has joined Hearts on loan from Norwich City

ST on Hearts: "They have managed to get good money for people they have moved on - Jamie Walker and Isma Goncalves - and they have also got players out, like Cole Stockton and Krystian Nowak, who were on decent wages.

"Their new signings have a good balance to them and left-back Demetri Mitchell, their loan signing from Manchester United, looks decent and on-loan Norwich City forward Steven Naismith has bags of international experience.

"Rangers have also done well in their recruitment during January. They are all clever signings, all decent players with a British mentality and are just what they need right now, but none stand out individually."

Hearts' January business

In: Danny Amankwaa, midfielder (Copenhagen); Rico Quitongo, defender (Hamilton Academical). Loan: Steven Naismith, forward (Norwich City); Joaquim Adao, midfielder (Sion); Demetri Mitchell, defender (Manchester United).

Out: Jamie Walker, midfielder (Wigan Athletic, £300,000); Isma Goncalves, forward (Pakhtakor Tashkent, £350,000); Krystian Nowak, defender (Panionios); Cole Stockton, forward (Carlisle United); Kyle Smith, defender; Aaron Reid, defender. Loan ended: Ashley Smith-Brown, defender (Manchester City). Loan: Nikolay Todorov, forward (Queen of the South); Callumn Morrison, forward (Brechin City); Dario Zanatta, midfielder (Raith Rovers); Daniel Baur, defender (Albion Rovers); Aidan Keena, forward (Queen's Park).

WM on Rangers: "Whereas, under the previous manager, there were question marks about some signings, Graeme Murty has gone for safe bets and they have brought in some players that we recognise and know a little bit about.

"They have secured left-back Declan John on a permanent transfer after his loan spell from Cardiff, they've also paid out to Hamilton for Greg Docherty and, overall, they have strengthened."

Hamilton sold midfielder Greg Docherty to Rangers

AP on Rangers: "They have brought in three Scotland internationals and I really like the look of Greg Docherty, so they have done good business.

"Their strategy has completely changed and they are going for players who know the British game.

"Russell Martin is a steady professional and Jamie Murphy knows the league and is an exceptional talent."

Rangers' January business

In: Greg Docherty, midfielder (Hamilton Academical, undisclosed); Declan John, defender (Cardiff City); Glenn Middleton, midfielder (Norwich City, undisclosed). Loan: Jamie Murphy, midfielder (Brighton & Hove Albion); Russell Martin, defender (Norwich City); Jason Cummings, forward (Nottingham Forest); Sean Goss, midfielder (Queens Park Rangers).

Out: Danny Wilson, defender (Colorado Rapids). Loan: Carlos Pena, midfielder (Cruz Azul); Myles Beerman, defender (Queen of the South); Jordan Thompson, midfielder (Livingston); Kieran Wright, goalkeeper (Albion Rovers); Ross Lyon, midfielder (Stranraer).

Worst business by club

Baily Cargill, on loan from Bournemouth, is Partick Thistle's only January signing

ST on Partick Thistle: "You have to look at Firhill as they have only brought one player in - defender Baily Cargill on loan from Bournemouth.

"Manager Alan Archibald will argue that he is waiting for players to return from injury and they will feel like new signings when they do, but it is difficult for the smaller clubs and, if the money is not there, it is not there."

WM on Partick Thistle: "Hearts have sold Jamie Walker and Isma Goncalves, while Krystian Nowak has also gone.

"Kilmarnock have not done much business, but Steve Clarke said he was fairly happy with his squad.

"Alan Archibald has been waiting for players to come back from injury, but I would have to say Partick Thistle because most of their rivals have recruited well."

Partick Thistle's January business

In: None permanent. Loan: Baily Cargill, defender (Bournemouth).

Out: Milan Nitriansky, defender; Jack Livesey, goalkeeper (Burton Albion, undisclosed). Loan ended: Jordan Turnbull, defender (Coventry City). Loan: Kevin Nisbet, forward (Dumbarton); Antony Eadie, midfielder (Cumbernauld Colts); James Stokes, midfielder (BSC Glasgow).

AP on Dundee: "There are a lot of players who we know little about, so we won't really know whose signings have not worked out until we see the final league placings.

"However, Dundee losing the strength at the back of Jack Hendry to Celtic in the final minutes of the transfer window, even though they received a large fee, and Hibs-bound Scott Allan's creativity in midfield will be a big setback for Neil McCann's side, although Simon Murray could provide the goals they need on loan from Hibs."

Dundee's January business

In: Jeremy Malherbe, goalkeeper (Dinamo Brest). Loan: Simon Murray, forward (Hibernian); Cedwyn Scott, forward (Huddersfield Town).

Out: Jack Hendry, defender (Celtic undisclosed); James McPake, defender (retired). Loan: Scott Bain, goalkeeper (Celtic); James Vincent, midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic); Kyle Gourlay, goalkeeper (Clyde). Loan ended: Scott Allan, midfielder (Celtic).

Biggest loss to Premiership - Louis Moult

Louis Moult (right) was sold for £500,000 to Preston North End by Motherwell

ST: "Jamie Walker will be a big miss for Hearts, but Louis Moult's goals for Motherwell are irreplaceable. Curtis Main has got his Motherwell career off to a good start after his move from Portsmouth, but he will be doing well to match the scoring rate that won Moult a transfer to Preston North End."

WM: "Kenny McLean, like Jamie Walker, is a young Scottish player who will be a loss to the domestic game, but Aberdeen at least have kept the midfielder on loan until his summer move to Norwich City.

"Louis Moult's first half of the season was so good that he will be difficult to replace."

AP: "The Englishman was scoring regularly for Motherwell.

"Although he was only there for half of this season, some fans will vote for him to be Motherwell's player of the season he was so important to them."

Deal that got away

Moussa Dembele had been linked with Brighton & Hove Albion

ST on Moussa Dembele: "With Leigh Griffiths picking up an injury, keeping Moussa Dembele was a good bit of business by Celtic.

"But the French striker has not been anywhere near last season's form and he needs to put the speculation behind him, get his head down and remember that Celtic remain his employer."

WM on Louis Moult: "Aberdeen were trying to get him before he agreed his move to Preston and he would have been a great addition.

"Despite the speculation, big moves for Alfredo Morelos and Moussa Dembele didn't materialise and it's great that Rangers and Celtic have not lost them.

"Hopefully these young players can sort the mental side that has been affecting them and realise it is only a short time to the next window, when they will get another chance to move."

AP on Moussa Dembele: "It seemed like the speculation was affecting him, but it looked like he had the bit between the teeth again in midweek.

"Whereas at one stage he was being talked about as a £30m player, the talk now was about £18m.

"He needs to get back to his best and his move will eventually come."

