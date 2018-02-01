Luke Dowling: Nottingham Forest set to appoint new sporting director

Forest are 15th in the table, having lost 16 of their 29 Championship games this season

Nottingham Forest are set to appoint former Watford sporting director Luke Dowling in a similar role at the City Ground, reports BBC Nottingham Sport.

Championship side Forest have been without a sporting director since Frank McParland left the club in December.

Dowling left the Hornets in August 2017 at the end of his contract after three seasons with the club.

He was 36 when he joined Watford in 2014, and helped the club win promotion to the Premier League.

Forest signed six players on a hectic transfer deadline day, with a further six leaving.

They travel to in-form Fulham in their next Championship game on Saturday.