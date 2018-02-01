Ben Watson: Aitor Karanka chasing former Watford midfielder and other new signings

Media playback is not supported on this device Top 50 FA Cup goals: Ben Watson's winner for Wigan

Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka hopes to sign former Watford midfielder Ben Watson and says his transfer business is far from finished despite the January deadline having passed.

Watson, 32, was released by the Hornets on Wednesday, with Championship side Forest his likely next destination.

"He's a good player so hopefully he can come. If he comes he'll be a good add," Karanka told BBC Nottingham Sport.

Forest signed six players on deadline day, with six also leaving the club.

Costel Pantilimon, Jack Colback, Adlene Guedioura, Ashkan Dejagah, Joe Lolley and Lee Tomlin all joined - in addition to the loan signing of defender Tobias Figueiredo the previous day.

Karanka, who revealed Forest also tried to sign Hull City defender Michael Dawson, said there could be more arrivals in the form of free agents like Watson.

"We are always open to bring great players - especially players who want to be here," Karanka added.

"If we find the right ones who want to join and is someone we need in the positions where we maybe don't have a lot of players - and is good for both parties - then maybe we can sign."