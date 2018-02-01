Jamal Campbell-Ryce: Carlisle United sign Barnet winger for undisclosed fee

From the section

Jamal Campbell-Ryce played 26 times for Barnet this season before his move to Carlisle

Carlisle United have signed winger Jamal Campbell-Ryce for an undisclosed fee from fellow League Two club Barnet.

Carlisle submitted the paperwork for the 34-year-old's transfer to the English Football League just before Wednesday's 23:00 GMT deadline.

Jamaica international Campbell-Ryce played under Carlisle manager Keith Curle while at Notts County.

"I've always had a good relationship with him and I've stayed in contact," Curle told the club website.

"We played a style of football which brought the best out of him and he enjoyed his football."

Campbell-Ryce has joined on a contract until the end of the season.

