Gary Issott: Crystal Palace suspend academy director and begin investigation

Crystal Palace say they have suspended academy director Garry Issott.

In a statement, the club said they were carrying out an investigation into the disciplinary matter "after receiving information".

"The findings will be passed to the Football Association, which has imposed an interim suspension while the investigation is under way," it added.

Palace said no complaints had been received from members of the academy or their parents.

Issott joined the club from Tottenham and has helped develop current Premier League players including Wilfried Zaha and Victor Moses.