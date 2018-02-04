Match ends, Espanyol 1, Barcelona 1.
Espanyol 1-1 Barcelona
-
Gerard Pique scored a late equaliser as Barcelona drew at Espanyol to set a club record of 22 games unbeaten at the start of the La Liga season.
Philippe Coutinho hit the bar in the first half before Gerard Moreno's header gave city rivals Espanyol the lead midway through the second.
With only eight minutes left, defender Pique headed home substitute Lionel Messi's free-kick.
The draw extended Barcelona's lead at top of the table to 12 points.
Second-placed Atletico Madrid face Valencia at 20:45 (19:45 GMT), while fourth-placed Real Madrid, who drew 2-2 with Levante on Saturday, trail Barcelona by 19 points.
Pique, who was booed throughout by the home fans, angered them further by raising his finger to his lips to celebrate his equaliser.
Barcelona beat Espanyol to reach the Spanish Cup semi-finals last week, after which Pique described their rivals as "Espanyol de Cornella" in reference to the suburb where they play.
There was little drama early in heavy rain at the RCDE Stadium, where Espanyol have not beaten Barca in a league game, until Coutinho curled a shot from the edge of the box against the underside of the bar.
The hosts responded with Leo Baptistao dispossessing Andres Iniesta before firing straight at Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and the Brazilian striker also headed over from a Marc Navarro cross.
Barcelona's Luis Suarez curled a free-kick narrowly over, although Espanyol thought they had scored in the first minute of the second half when the ball had gone out before Baptistao cut back for Esteban Granero to convert.
Messi came on in the 59th minute but seven minutes later Baptistao won the ball in midfield and Sergio Garcia whipped a superb right-wing cross into the box, where Moreno got behind Pique to head home his 12th goal of the season.
But from Messi's free-kick deep on the left wing, Pique scored to take Barca past the 21-game unbeaten run set by Pep Guardiola's side in 2009-10.
Line-ups
Espanyol
- 13López
- 2NavarroBooked at 70minsSubstituted forLópez Rodríguezat 76'minutes
- 15López
- 5Gomes PereiraBooked at 40mins
- 3Martín
- 10JuradoSubstituted forGarcíaat 61'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 25Darder
- 4Sánchez
- 23GraneroBooked at 85mins
- 11BaptistaoSubstituted forSánchezat 86'minutes
- 7MorenoBooked at 84mins
Substitutes
- 1López
- 6Duarte
- 8Sánchez
- 9García
- 14Melendo
- 16López Rodríguez
- 22Hermoso
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Cabral SemedoSubstituted forSergiat 59'minutes
- 3Piqué
- 23UmtitiBooked at 52mins
- 19DigneSubstituted forAlbaat 75'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 15Paulinho
- 5BusquetsBooked at 29mins
- 8Iniesta
- 17AlcácerSubstituted forMessiat 59'minutes
- 9L Suárez
- 14Coutinho
Substitutes
- 4Rakitic
- 6D Suárez
- 10Messi
- 13Cillessen
- 18Alba
- 20Sergi
- 24Mina
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 23,287
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Espanyol 1, Barcelona 1.
Hand ball by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Foul by Paulinho (Barcelona).
Gerard Moreno (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Espanyol. Gerard Moreno tries a through ball, but Sergio García is caught offside.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Carlos Sánchez (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona).
Javi López (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergi Darder (Espanyol).
Substitution
Substitution, Espanyol. Carlos Sánchez replaces Leo Baptistao.
Booking
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Esteban Granero (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Gerard Moreno (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gerard Moreno (Espanyol).
Goal!
Goal! Espanyol 1, Barcelona 1. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross following a set piece situation.
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sergio García (Espanyol).
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sergio García.
Attempt blocked. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Javi López.
Booking
Sergio García (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sergio García (Espanyol).
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Javi López.
Substitution
Substitution, Espanyol. Javi López replaces Marc Navarro.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Jordi Alba replaces Lucas Digne.
Foul by Lucas Digne (Barcelona).
Marc Navarro (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Marc Navarro (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Espanyol 1, Barcelona 0. Gerard Moreno (Espanyol) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio García with a cross.
Attempt missed. Gerard Moreno (Espanyol) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Paulinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Naldo (Espanyol).
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Espanyol. Sergio García replaces José Manuel Jurado.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.