Tony Chapron: French referee gets six-month ban - half of which is suspended

Referee Tony Chapron aimed a kick at Nantes' Diego Carlos

A referee who aimed a kick at a player then sent him off has been banned for six months, half of which is suspended.

Tony Chapron fell to the ground when his heels were clipped - apparently accidently - by Nantes' Diego Carlos during a league match last month.

Chapron, 45, kicked out at the player, then booked him for a second time.

The referee - who was suspended after the game - was given his punishment by a French league disciplinary committee on Thursday.

Carlos' booking was rescinded at Chapron's request.