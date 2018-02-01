Tony Chapron: French referee gets six-month ban - half of which is suspended
A referee who aimed a kick at a player then sent him off has been banned for six months, half of which is suspended.
Tony Chapron fell to the ground when his heels were clipped - apparently accidently - by Nantes' Diego Carlos during a league match last month.
Chapron, 45, kicked out at the player, then booked him for a second time.
The referee - who was suspended after the game - was given his punishment by a French league disciplinary committee on Thursday.
Carlos' booking was rescinded at Chapron's request.