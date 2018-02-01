Friday's back pages 1 Feb From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/42913246 Read more about sharing. Friday's Sun features Riyad Mahrez's stand-off at Leicester The Mirror has more on Leicester refusing to deal with Karren Brady The Star leads on Italy's interest in Chelsea boss Antonio Conte The Express includes David Silva's pleas for more protection from bad tackles The Guardian assesses the winners and losers of the transfer window