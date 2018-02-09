League Two
Cambridge19:45Lincoln City
Venue: The Abbey Stadium

Cambridge United v Lincoln City

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton31196667303763
2Wycombe30167759431655
3Accrington30174953371655
4Notts County30159652331954
5Mansfield301411546331353
6Exeter29163104034651
7Swindon31163124844451
8Coventry301551035231250
9Lincoln City301310743301349
10Colchester31121094237546
11Newport31121094138346
12Crawley31136123436-245
13Carlisle30118114241141
14Stevenage31108134044-438
15Cambridge30108122841-1338
16Cheltenham3199134146-536
17Grimsby3299142944-1536
18Yeovil3097144350-734
19Port Vale3197153441-734
20Morecambe31710142941-1231
21Crewe3092193553-1829
22Forest Green3185183354-2129
23Chesterfield3176183155-2427
24Barnet3057182946-1722
