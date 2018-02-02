Riyad Mahrez: Leicester forward misses training for fourth day

Riyad Mahrez was not in the squad for Leicester's defeat to Everton

Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez has missed training for a fourth day running, after a potential deadline day move to Manchester City fell through.

It is not clear whether the Algerian had permission to be absent.

City pulled out of talks for the 26-year-old on Wednesday, after he made a transfer request the day before.

They thought Leicester were asking for an overall package of £95m, which is said to have included striker Patrick Roberts, who is on loan at Celtic.

However, Leicester would have accepted a straight £80m transfer for Mahrez. That is still £20m higher than City's limit for the player, who has scored 35 goals and contributed 24 assists in 127 top-flight appearances.

He joined Leicester in January 2014 and was named the PFA Players' Player of the Year as the Foxes won the Premier League in 2016.

Leicester manager Claude Puel said the club would help Mahrez "come back with a smile" following the breakdown of the deal.