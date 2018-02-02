Macclesfield Town players and staff 'disappointed' by wages delay

Macclesfield Town are currently top of the National League, a point clear of Aldershot Town

Macclesfield Town players and staff are "disappointed" at a lack of contact from the club ownership after they failed to receive their January pay.

In a statement, squad members and coaching staff said they had not heard from chairman Mark Blower or the owners regarding the wages issue.

The National League leaders added they "have always and will always be 100% committed to on-field matters".

BBC Radio Manchester understands the club will issue a statement on Friday.

The Silkmen are currently top of the National League after 31 games and their next game is against Guiseley on 10 February.