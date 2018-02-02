Former England Women's manager Hope Powell tells BBC South East Today that dealing with the "firepower" of Women's Super League One leaders Manchester City will be a big test for her Brighton side in Sunday's Women's FA Cup fourth-round tie.

While Powell has managed at the World Cup, European Championships and the Olympic Games, the glamour tie will be her first as a boss in the famous cup competition.

Brighton midfielder Danielle Buet adds that the visit of City will be a exciting challenge for the Women's Super League Two club.