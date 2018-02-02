West Ham manager David Moyes rejects African player claims

David Moyes said West Ham tried to sign two African players on transfer deadline day

West Ham manager David Moyes has said that claims the club would not sign any more African players are wrong.

Director of player recruitment Tony Henry was suspended after the Daily Mail reported he said African players "cause mayhem" when not in the team.

Moyes said they tried to sign African-born Islam Slimani and Ibrahim Amadou on transfer deadline day on Wednesday.

"We sign good, quality players and it doesn't matter where they are from," said Moyes on Friday.

He added that the mood in the Hammers' squad, which has six players of African descent, had not been affected by the controversy.

"I've spoken to one or two of the African players and they seem fine and they've trained well. Morale is good. We're on the back of a pretty good run and we want to keep it going," said the Scot.

"I've never, ever witnessed any prejudicial transfer policy at any club I've been at."

West Ham said on Thursday that Henry had been suspended pending "a full and thorough investigation", while the Football Association says it will formally investigate the matter.

"The comments are wrong," added Moyes. "We were trying to sign two African players on deadline day."

Leicester forward Slimani joined Newcastle on loan, while Amadou stayed with French side Lille.

"My first African player was Joseph Yobo. It was only last year when I went to Nigeria to Joseph's testimonial and it was really good," added former Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland manager Moyes.

"I have also signed Steven Pienaar three times. I don't think any Premier League club has more African players than West Ham.

"Over my time, we've had good African players and bad African players just like we've had good Scottish players and bad Scottish players as well, no difference."