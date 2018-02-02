Sam Smith: Reading striker signs new contract until summer of 2021

Sam Smith scored his first senior goal for Reading in a Carabao Cup win against Millwall in August

Reading striker Sam Smith has signed a new contract with the Championship club until the summer of 2021.

The 19-year-old follows fellow academy graduate Tennai Watson in committing his future to the Royals for another three-and-a-half years.

Smith made his senior debut earlier this season in the Carabao Cup against Gillingham before scoring in the following round against Millwall.

He has also made three Championship appearances this season.