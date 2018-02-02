Inverness CT v Dundee Utd faces pitch inspection

Inverness lost their Scottish Cup fourth-round replay against Dundee at the Caledonian Stadium on Tuesday

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's home match against Dundee United on Saturday will be subject to an 08:00 GMT pitch inspection.

With wintry weather forecast overnight and early on Saturday, the club have put preliminary arrangements in place.

Caley Thistle, seventh in the Championship but only three points off a play-off spot, are scheduled to face second-placed United at 15:00 GMT.

United have failed to win any of their last three league games.