Inverness CT v Dundee Utd faces pitch inspection

Dundee's A-Jay Leitch-Smith takes on Inverness' Ricky Calder
Inverness lost their Scottish Cup fourth-round replay against Dundee at the Caledonian Stadium on Tuesday

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's home match against Dundee United on Saturday will be subject to an 08:00 GMT pitch inspection.

With wintry weather forecast overnight and early on Saturday, the club have put preliminary arrangements in place.

Caley Thistle, seventh in the Championship but only three points off a play-off spot, are scheduled to face second-placed United at 15:00 GMT.

United have failed to win any of their last three league games.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren20133438231542
2Dundee Utd19123429171239
3Livingston188642923630
4Dunfermline1985636241229
5Morton187652619727
6Queen of Sth197663227527
7Inverness CT196672222024
8Dumbarton194871525-1020
9Falkirk182881229-1714
10Brechin1903161545-303
View full Scottish Championship table

