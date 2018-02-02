BBC Sport - Northern Ireland's Chris Brunt is weighing up his international future
Brunt weighing up international future
- From the section Northern Ireland
Chris Brunt plans to speak with Michael O'Neill as he considers his international future.
The Northern Ireland and West Brom player has told Football Focus that missing out on World Cup qualification was harder than he expected.
Brunt is also surprised that O'Neill, who has agreed a new contract extension with the Irish FA, wasn't linked with more managerial jobs after his impressive spell in charge of Northern Ireland.