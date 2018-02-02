Genseric Kusunga: Dundee sign Angolan centre-back to replace Jack Hendry

Kusunga most recently played for Uniao Madeira in the Portguese Liga

Dundee have signed a replacement for Jack Hendry with the arrival of Angolan centre-back Genseric Kusunga.

Hendry made a £1.2m-plus switch to Celtic late on transfer deadline day, leaving manager Neil McCann frustrated at the timing of his departure.

But McCann has managed to persuade free agent Kusunga, 29, to move to Tayside.

The Angola international started his career with Swiss outfit Servette before moving to Basel in 2010, playing in the Champions and Europa Leagues.

Capped nine times for his country, Kusunga spent two years with Oldham and was most recently on the books of Portuguese outfit Uniao da Madeira.

McCann may have to wait until after Saturday's clash with Ross County to throw Kusunga into action, however, with the defender still waiting for international clearance.