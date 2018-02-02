1. FC Köln 2-3 Borussia Dortmund

Batshuayi also scored a brace in his last Chelsea game against Newcastle on 28 January

On-loan Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi scored twice on his Borussia Dortmund debut as the German side beat Cologne.

Batshuayi, who moved to Dortmund until the end of the season on deadline day, swept home in the first half before adding a second on the hour with a clinical finish.

The goals came either side of a Simon Ziller strike before Jorge Mere equalised for the hosts.

But Batshuayi then set up Andre Schurrle to give Dortmund victory.

The win moves Dortmund up to second in the Bundesliga, six points behind leader Bayern Munich who have a game in hand.