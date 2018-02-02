Match ends, 1. FC Köln 2, Borussia Dortmund 3.
1. FC Köln 2-3 Borussia Dortmund
On-loan Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi scored twice on his Borussia Dortmund debut as the German side beat Cologne.
Batshuayi, who moved to Dortmund until the end of the season on deadline day, swept home in the first half before adding a second on the hour with a clinical finish.
The goals came either side of a Simon Ziller strike before Jorge Mere equalised for the hosts.
But Batshuayi then set up Andre Schurrle to give Dortmund victory.
The win moves Dortmund up to second in the Bundesliga, six points behind leader Bayern Munich who have a game in hand.
Line-ups
Köln
- 1Horn
- 4Sörensen
- 22Meré
- 3Heintz
- 14HectorBooked at 90mins
- 17ClemensSubstituted forZollerat 45'minutes
- 6HögerSubstituted forPizarroat 87'minutes
- 20Özcan
- 8JojicBooked at 41mins
- 9Terodde
- 19GuirassySubstituted forCórdobaat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Maroh
- 11Zoller
- 15Córdoba
- 18Kessler
- 33Lehmann
- 39Pizarro
- 41Koziello
B Dortmund
- 38Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 25Papastathopoulos
- 36Toprak
- 15Toljan
- 19DahoudBooked at 34minsSubstituted forGuerreiroat 63'minutes
- 33Weigl
- 23Kagawa
- 22PulisicSubstituted forSanchoat 72'minutesSubstituted forat 89'minutes
- 44Batshuayi
- 21SchürrleSubstituted forAkanjiat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Weidenfeller
- 7Sancho
- 8Sahin
- 13Guerreiro
- 14Isak
- 16Akanji
- 27Castro
- Referee:
- Benjamin Brand
- Attendance:
- 50,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, 1. FC Köln 2, Borussia Dortmund 3.
Booking
Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln).
Attempt blocked. Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Milos Jojic.
Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Frederik Sörensen (1. FC Köln).
Jadon Sancho went off injured after Borussia Dortmund had used all subs.
Attempt missed. Milos Jojic (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund).
Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Manuel Akanji replaces André Schürrle.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Claudio Pizarro replaces Marco Höger.
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Sokratis.
Attempt blocked. Marco Höger (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Milos Jojic (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! 1. FC Köln 2, Borussia Dortmund 3. André Schürrle (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi following a fast break.
Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund).
Simon Terodde (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. André Schürrle (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Roman Bürki tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Marco Höger (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Milos Jojic following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Salih Özcan (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Simon Zoller.
Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln).
Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by André Schürrle with a cross.
Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Salih Özcan (1. FC Köln).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho replaces Christian Pulisic.
Goal!
Goal! 1. FC Köln 2, Borussia Dortmund 2. Jorge Meré (1. FC Köln) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonas Hector with a cross following a corner.
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Sokratis.
Attempt blocked. Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Ömer Toprak.
Attempt blocked. Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Frederik Sörensen.
Attempt saved. Simon Zoller (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).
Simon Zoller (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.