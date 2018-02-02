German Bundesliga
Köln2B Dortmund3

1. FC Köln 2-3 Borussia Dortmund

Michy Batshuayi
Batshuayi also scored a brace in his last Chelsea game against Newcastle on 28 January

On-loan Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi scored twice on his Borussia Dortmund debut as the German side beat Cologne.

Batshuayi, who moved to Dortmund until the end of the season on deadline day, swept home in the first half before adding a second on the hour with a clinical finish.

The goals came either side of a Simon Ziller strike before Jorge Mere equalised for the hosts.

But Batshuayi then set up Andre Schurrle to give Dortmund victory.

The win moves Dortmund up to second in the Bundesliga, six points behind leader Bayern Munich who have a game in hand.

Line-ups

Köln

  • 1Horn
  • 4Sörensen
  • 22Meré
  • 3Heintz
  • 14HectorBooked at 90mins
  • 17ClemensSubstituted forZollerat 45'minutes
  • 6HögerSubstituted forPizarroat 87'minutes
  • 20Özcan
  • 8JojicBooked at 41mins
  • 9Terodde
  • 19GuirassySubstituted forCórdobaat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Maroh
  • 11Zoller
  • 15Córdoba
  • 18Kessler
  • 33Lehmann
  • 39Pizarro
  • 41Koziello

B Dortmund

  • 38Bürki
  • 26Piszczek
  • 25Papastathopoulos
  • 36Toprak
  • 15Toljan
  • 19DahoudBooked at 34minsSubstituted forGuerreiroat 63'minutes
  • 33Weigl
  • 23Kagawa
  • 22PulisicSubstituted forSanchoat 72'minutesSubstituted forat 89'minutes
  • 44Batshuayi
  • 21SchürrleSubstituted forAkanjiat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Weidenfeller
  • 7Sancho
  • 8Sahin
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 14Isak
  • 16Akanji
  • 27Castro
Referee:
Benjamin Brand
Attendance:
50,000

Match Stats

Home TeamKölnAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home16
Away17
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, 1. FC Köln 2, Borussia Dortmund 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, 1. FC Köln 2, Borussia Dortmund 3.

Booking

Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln).

Attempt blocked. Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Milos Jojic.

Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Frederik Sörensen (1. FC Köln).

Jadon Sancho went off injured after Borussia Dortmund had used all subs.

Attempt missed. Milos Jojic (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund).

Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Manuel Akanji replaces André Schürrle.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Claudio Pizarro replaces Marco Höger.

Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Sokratis.

Attempt blocked. Marco Höger (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Milos Jojic (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! 1. FC Köln 2, Borussia Dortmund 3. André Schürrle (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi following a fast break.

Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund).

Simon Terodde (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. André Schürrle (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Roman Bürki tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Marco Höger (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Milos Jojic following a fast break.

Attempt missed. Salih Özcan (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Simon Zoller.

Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln).

Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by André Schürrle with a cross.

Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Salih Özcan (1. FC Köln).

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho replaces Christian Pulisic.

Goal!

Goal! 1. FC Köln 2, Borussia Dortmund 2. Jorge Meré (1. FC Köln) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonas Hector with a cross following a corner.

Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Sokratis.

Attempt blocked. Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.

Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Ömer Toprak.

Attempt blocked. Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Frederik Sörensen.

Attempt saved. Simon Zoller (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).

Simon Zoller (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich20162249163350
2B Dortmund2197545291634
3B Leverkusen2097441271434
4Schalke209743225734
5Frankfurt209652620633
6RB Leipzig209563229332
7B Mgladbach209473032-231
8Augsburg207762926328
9Hoffenheim207673132-127
10Hannover207672830-227
11Hertha Berlin206862727026
12Freiburg205962235-1324
13Wolfsburg2041152324-123
14Stuttgart2062121626-1020
15Mainz2055102435-1120
16Werder Bremen203891625-917
17Hamburg2044121629-1316
18Köln2134141737-2013
View full German Bundesliga table

