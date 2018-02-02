Saturday's back pages 2 Feb From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/42927033 Read more about sharing. The Sun lead with David Moyes' denial that he was involved in West Ham's reported policy of not signing players from Africa The Mirror feature Raheem Sterling's claim that Manchester City's players are being "butchered" by opposition players The Daily Mail lead on West Ham sacking Tony Henry The I report on Arsene Wenger's concerns regarding the financial strength of some of Europe's top clubs