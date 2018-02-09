Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Hull
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Hull City

Liam Bridcutt in action for Nottingham Forest
Liam Bridcutt has played 22 games since joining Nottingham Forest from Leeds United in August
Nottingham Forest are still without midfielder Liam Bridcutt, who has served his suspension but is now sidelined with a groin injury.

Striker Daryl Murphy is fit following an ongoing back problem.

Hull are still without captain Michael Dawson, who will not face his former club because of a groin injury.

The Tigers have not won a league game since Nigel Adkins' first match in charge on 9 December, but did beat Forest 2-1 in the FA Cup fourth round.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have lost each of their past four home league games against Hull since winning 2-0 in March 1977 under Brian Clough.
  • The Tigers have not lost twice in the league against Forest in the same season since 1974-75.
  • Forest have not lost five consecutive home league matches since January 2012 (a run of six).
  • Hull have collected just 11 from a possible 99 points in their past 33 away league games (W1 D8 L24).
  • Forest have lost four of their previous five Championship games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone.
  • The Tigers are starting consecutive Championship matchdays in the relegation zone for the first time since January 2007 under Phil Brown.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves30215454223268
2Derby30169547232457
3Aston Villa30168646271956
4Cardiff29166744261854
5Fulham30149751351651
6Bristol City3014974233951
7Preston30121263729848
8Sheff Utd30144124236646
9Middlesbrough301361138281045
10Leeds30135124137444
11Brentford30111094239343
12Ipswich30134134341243
13Norwich30127113033-343
14Millwall30911103533238
15QPR3099123242-1036
16Nottm Forest30112173548-1335
17Sheff Wed30712113137-633
18Reading3088143339-632
19Birmingham3086162241-1930
20Bolton2978142746-1929
21Barnsley3069152944-1527
22Hull30511144047-726
23Sunderland30510153152-2125
24Burton3066182458-3424
