Brentford v Preston North End
Brentford winger Sergi Canos starts a three-match ban for his red card in their 3-0 defeat at Derby County.
Lasse Vibe is unlikely to feature as the forward is in talks about a move to the Chinese Super League.
Preston North End midfielder Ben Pearson is suspended for two games after accruing 10 bookings.
Centre-half Ben Davies (hamstring) could return after missing three games and Tommy Spurr hopes to start, having been named as a sub against Hull.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 48%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 26%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Brentford have won seven of their last eight league matches against Preston (L1), winning 5-0 at Griffin Park last season.
- Preston have won one of their last 11 league trips to Griffin Park (D4 L6), a 3-1 victory in September 2011. They have lost each of their last four matches there.
- The Bees have had 530 shots in the Championship this season - 104 more than any other side.
- Only the current top two Wolves (33) and Derby (27) have won more Championship points away from home this season than Preston (24).
- Brentford have conceded eight goals from corners, more than any other Championship team this season.
- Recently departed striker Jordan Hugill was Preston's top scorer in all competitions this season with 10 goals - among the current squad, the top scorer is now Tom Barkhuizen (five goals).