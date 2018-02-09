Brentford v Preston North End

Sergi Canos is out for three games after a red card against Derby County

Brentford winger Sergi Canos starts a three-match ban for his red card in their 3-0 defeat at Derby County.

Lasse Vibe is unlikely to feature as the forward is in talks about a move to the Chinese Super League.

Preston North End midfielder Ben Pearson is suspended for two games after accruing 10 bookings.

Centre-half Ben Davies (hamstring) could return after missing three games and Tommy Spurr hopes to start, having been named as a sub against Hull.

SAM's prediction Home win 48% Draw 26% Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts