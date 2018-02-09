Championship
Sheff Utd12:30Leeds
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Leeds United

Paul Heckingbottom on the pitch before Barnsley's game at Bristol City in April 2017
Paul Heckingbottom won 37 of his 108 games as Barnsley head coach
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 12:00-17:15 GMT

Sheffield United goalkeeper Simon Moore is suspended for the visit of Leeds following his sending-off at Wolves.

On-loan keeper Jamal Blackman's fitness will be assessed before the game, with Jake Eastwood the only other option.

Leeds centre-back Pontus Jansson is available for Paul Heckingbottom's first game in charge, but striker Tyler Roberts remains doubtful.

Midfielders Eunan O'Kane and Kalvin Phillips could return to the squad after completing suspensions.

But Heckingbottom will not be able to call on defenders Gaetano Berardi and Liam Cooper, or forward Samuel Saiz, with the trio still banned for two more games.

Match facts

  • Sheffield United haven't lost at home to Leeds since April 1992, winning five and drawing two in all competitions since then.
  • Leeds haven't beaten Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in a second tier fixture since September 1949 with Len Browning scoring the winner in a 1-0 win.
  • The Blades are unbeaten in their last 17 Yorkshire derbies (W11 D6) since losing 1-0 to Barnsley in November 2014.
  • Leeds have failed to win any of their opening six matches in all competitions in 2018 (D2 L4), their longest winless run at the start of a calendar year since 2004 (also six without a win).
  • Billy Sharp has scored five goals in his last five league starts against Leeds, including scoring in the reverse fixture this season.
  • This will be Paul Heckingbottom's first league match in charge of Leeds - he has faced Sheffield United twice previously, both times at Bramall Lane as Barnsley boss, and is yet to win (D1 L1).

Saturday 10th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves30215454223268
2Derby30169547232457
3Aston Villa30168646271956
4Cardiff29166744261854
5Fulham30149751351651
6Bristol City3014974233951
7Preston30121263729848
8Sheff Utd30144124236646
9Middlesbrough301361138281045
10Leeds30135124137444
11Brentford30111094239343
12Ipswich30134134341243
13Norwich30127113033-343
14Millwall30911103533238
15QPR3099123242-1036
16Nottm Forest30112173548-1335
17Sheff Wed30712113137-633
18Reading3088143339-632
19Birmingham3086162241-1930
20Bolton2978142746-1929
21Barnsley3069152944-1527
22Hull30511144047-726
23Sunderland30510153152-2125
24Burton3066182458-3424
View full Championship table

