Sheffield United v Leeds United

Paul Heckingbottom won 37 of his 108 games as Barnsley head coach

Sheffield United goalkeeper Simon Moore is suspended for the visit of Leeds following his sending-off at Wolves.

On-loan keeper Jamal Blackman's fitness will be assessed before the game, with Jake Eastwood the only other option.

Leeds centre-back Pontus Jansson is available for Paul Heckingbottom's first game in charge, but striker Tyler Roberts remains doubtful.

Midfielders Eunan O'Kane and Kalvin Phillips could return to the squad after completing suspensions.

But Heckingbottom will not be able to call on defenders Gaetano Berardi and Liam Cooper, or forward Samuel Saiz, with the trio still banned for two more games.

SAM's prediction Home win 55% Draw 25% Away win 20%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

