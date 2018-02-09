Championship
Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday

Harvey Barnes celebrates scoring Barnsley's equalising goal against Sheffield Wednesday
Harvey Barnes scored the equalising goal for Barnsley in a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough in October
Barnsley have no new injuries or bans to cope with in their first game since head coach Paul Heckingbottom left to take charge at Leeds.

Caretaker boss Paul Harsley could hand on-loan forward Oli McBurnie and winger Connor Mahoney their first starts.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Marco Matias misses out with an injury picked up in training.

Daniel Pudil is suspended, while Jacob Butterfield and Glenn Loovens are doubtful due to illness.

The Owls also have a host of long-term absentees, with defender Joost van Aken suffering a further setback this week in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Match facts

  • Barnsley are winless in nine league matches against Sheffield Wednesday (D4 L5).
  • The Owls have only lost one of their last nine league visits to Oakwell (W3 D5), a 2-1 defeat in October 2008.
  • The Tykes are winless in six Yorkshire derbies in the league (D3 L3) since beating Rotherham in January 2017, and have lost both at Oakwell this season without scoring (0-1 v Hull and 0-2 v Leeds).
  • Wednesday have drawn their last three away matches in all competitions goalless; the last - and only other - second tier side to do this in four consecutive away matches were Grimsby Town in May 1963.
  • Adam Hammill is the only player in the Championship this season to have registered double figures for shots on target (13) yet to score a goal.
  • Atdhe Nuhiu has had a hand in five of the six goals Wednesday have scored in all competitions under Jos Luhukay (three goals, two assists).

Saturday 10th February 2018

