Derby County v Norwich City
Derby County will be without striker Sam Winnall, who will not play again this season after having knee surgery.
Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell is out but midfielder Bradley Johnson has trained all week and is pushing to start.
Norwich captain Ivo Pinto (knee) is back, but midfielder Tom Trybull will be sidelined for at least 10 weeks with ankle and knee ligament injuries.
Pinto will start on the bench, while forward James Maddison is fit despite suffering a dead leg last weekend.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 50%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 23%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Derby haven't won back-to-back home league games against Norwich since April 2003.
- The Canaries have kept one clean sheet in their past 10 league matches against the Rams (W3 D2 L5).
- Derby are unbeaten in 11 league matches (W7 D4), their best run since a run of 20 between November 1995 and March 1996.
- James Maddison's eight goals have been worth 13 points to Norwich this season - only Albert Adomah (14) has won more points via his goals this season.
- Derby striker Matej Vydra is the Championship's leading scorer with 16 goals - at Pride Park, the Czech striker has scored nine goals in 13 appearances this season.
- Nelson Oliveira has scored four goals in two Championship starts against Derby, including a hat-trick in January 2017.