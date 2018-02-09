Middlesbrough v Reading
Striker Rudy Gestede is available for Middlesbrough after a three-game ban for his red card against Norwich was overturned by the Football Association.
Defender Fabio has been out with a thigh injury, but will be given chance to prove his fitness for the game.
Reading are set to be without on-loan centre-back Tommy Elphick for six weeks after minor knee surgery.
Midfielder John Swift is near to a return after a month out with hamstring issues, but is unlikely to feature.
Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"The past couple of games have been like facing teams who play like Middlesbrough. It's not just about using their physicality, but they can also play good football.
"They've got a certain threat within their squad and we need to handle that and fight hard against a side like that, but also use our own ability on the pitch.
"People might expect that the mood might not be that good in our own squad at the moment, but everyone's confident we can still win quite a few games.
"Hopefully a couple of wins in a row will make that confidence higher and higher."
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 63%
|Draw 23%
|Away win 14%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have won their past two league matches against Reading - they have never won three consecutively against the Royals.
- Reading have alternated between a win and a defeat in their past five league visits to the Riverside - they lost their last game there in April 2016.
- Middlesbrough have won every Championship match in which they've gone ahead this season (13 games), the only 100% record of its kind in the division.
- Reading have already lost one more league match this season (14) than they did in the entirety of Jaap Stam's first season in charge last year (13).
- Tony Pulis has won one of his past eight matches against Reading in all competitions (D3 L4).
- Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has scored five of Reading's six goals in all competitions in 2018 (excl. own goals).