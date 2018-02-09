Bristol City v Sunderland
Bristol City are again without the suspended Nathan Baker, so captain Bailey Wright is set to play at centre-back and Korey Smith at right-back.
Matty Taylor, Eros Pisano, Jens Hegeler, Callum O'Dowda and Milan Djuric all remain out, while keeper Frank Fielding (thigh) is a doubt.
Sunderland keeper Robbin Ruiter is out for up to three months with a dislocated finger.
Midfielders Jonny Williams and Paddy McNair could both return after injury.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 60%
|Draw 24%
|Away win 16%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- This is the first meeting between these teams at Ashton Gate in any competition since February 1999 - Sunderland won 1-0 that day with a penalty from Kevin Phillips.
- Indeed, Sunderland haven't lost at Ashton Gate since October 1993, when the Robins won 2-0 in a league fixture with goals from Wayne Allison and Ian Baird.
- Bristol City have lost six of their eight matches in 2018 in all competitions (W1 D1), having lost just six of their final 37 matches of 2017.
- Chris Coleman has never beaten Bristol City as a manager (D2 L2).
- Bobby Reid has scored double the number of goals any other Bristol City player has managed in the Championship this season (12).
- Sunderland have conceded the first goal in 20 Championship matches this season and are yet to win any (W0 D5 L15).