Championship
Bristol City15:00Sunderland
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Sunderland

Frank Fielding
Frank Fielding has played 158 games for Bristol City since joining from Derby in June 2013
Bristol City are again without the suspended Nathan Baker, so captain Bailey Wright is set to play at centre-back and Korey Smith at right-back.

Matty Taylor, Eros Pisano, Jens Hegeler, Callum O'Dowda and Milan Djuric all remain out, while keeper Frank Fielding (thigh) is a doubt.

Sunderland keeper Robbin Ruiter is out for up to three months with a dislocated finger.

Midfielders Jonny Williams and Paddy McNair could both return after injury.

Match facts

  • This is the first meeting between these teams at Ashton Gate in any competition since February 1999 - Sunderland won 1-0 that day with a penalty from Kevin Phillips.
  • Indeed, Sunderland haven't lost at Ashton Gate since October 1993, when the Robins won 2-0 in a league fixture with goals from Wayne Allison and Ian Baird.
  • Bristol City have lost six of their eight matches in 2018 in all competitions (W1 D1), having lost just six of their final 37 matches of 2017.
  • Chris Coleman has never beaten Bristol City as a manager (D2 L2).
  • Bobby Reid has scored double the number of goals any other Bristol City player has managed in the Championship this season (12).
  • Sunderland have conceded the first goal in 20 Championship matches this season and are yet to win any (W0 D5 L15).

Saturday 10th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves30215454223268
2Derby30169547232457
3Aston Villa30168646271956
4Cardiff29166744261854
5Fulham30149751351651
6Bristol City3014974233951
7Preston30121263729848
8Sheff Utd30144124236646
9Middlesbrough301361138281045
10Leeds30135124137444
11Brentford30111094239343
12Ipswich30134134341243
13Norwich30127113033-343
14Millwall30911103533238
15QPR3099123242-1036
16Nottm Forest30112173548-1335
17Sheff Wed30712113137-633
18Reading3088143339-632
19Birmingham3086162241-1930
20Bolton2978142746-1929
21Barnsley3069152944-1527
22Hull30511144047-726
23Sunderland30510153152-2125
24Burton3066182458-3424
