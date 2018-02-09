Bristol City v Sunderland

From the section

Frank Fielding has played 158 games for Bristol City since joining from Derby in June 2013

Bristol City are again without the suspended Nathan Baker, so captain Bailey Wright is set to play at centre-back and Korey Smith at right-back.

Matty Taylor, Eros Pisano, Jens Hegeler, Callum O'Dowda and Milan Djuric all remain out, while keeper Frank Fielding (thigh) is a doubt.

Sunderland keeper Robbin Ruiter is out for up to three months with a dislocated finger.

Midfielders Jonny Williams and Paddy McNair could both return after injury.

SAM's prediction Home win 60% Draw 24% Away win 16%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts