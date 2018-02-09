Ipswich Town v Burton Albion

Tristan Nydam has not played for Ipswich since November

Ipswich Town remain without striker David McGoldrick (knee), but winger Mustapha Carayol could make his debut.

Midfielder Tristan Nydam misses out through illness after recovering from injury, while Tom Adeyemi (hamstring) is still out and goalkeeper Dean Gerken (hip) will miss the rest of the season.

Burton midfielder Luke Murphy and striker Darren Bent are injury doubts.

Winger Martin Samuelsen is expected to recover from illness, but Tom Flanagan may miss a month with a calf problem.

SAM's prediction Home win 56% Draw 25% Away win 19%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

