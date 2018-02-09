Ipswich Town v Burton Albion
-
- From the section Championship
Ipswich Town remain without striker David McGoldrick (knee), but winger Mustapha Carayol could make his debut.
Midfielder Tristan Nydam misses out through illness after recovering from injury, while Tom Adeyemi (hamstring) is still out and goalkeeper Dean Gerken (hip) will miss the rest of the season.
Burton midfielder Luke Murphy and striker Darren Bent are injury doubts.
Winger Martin Samuelsen is expected to recover from illness, but Tom Flanagan may miss a month with a calf problem.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 56%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 19%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Ipswich have won all three Championship meetings with Burton Albion, scoring exactly twice in each victory.
- Nigel Clough has lost eight of his 11 matches league encounters with the Tractor Boys (W2 D1) - however, both victories came at Portman Road (with Derby in 2010 and 2012).
- Ipswich haven't lost at home against a side starting the day bottom of the Championship since November 2011, when they lost 3-2 to Doncaster Rovers under Paul Jewell.
- Burton Albion have had fewer shots on target than any other Championship side this season (75) and in away games they've had just 89 shots, 36 fewer than anyone else.
- Mick McCarthy has beaten Nigel Clough on every occasion he has faced him in the Championship, winning all five matches (four with Ipswich, one with Wolves).
- The Brewers have scored the joint fewest open play goals in the division this season (15, level with Bolton).