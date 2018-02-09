Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Glenn Murray has scored eight of Brighton's last 15 Premier League goals

TEAM NEWS

Stoke forward Jese is in the squad for the first time since 2 December, having been given time off to be with his prematurely-born son.

Defender Bruno Martins Indi returns after missing the defeat by Bournemouth with a minor injury.

Brighton's £14m record signing Jurgen Locadia is set to make his debut for the club after overcoming a hamstring injury.

Midfielders Steve Sidwell and Jiri Skalak remain their only absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: "West Brom and Southampton served up a goal feast for me last weekend, but I can't see this match doing the same. No more than two goals at best, I reckon.

"Paul Lambert was adamant his Stoke side deserved at least a point at Bournemouth last week but that defeat leaves them in the relegation zone.

"Supporters have seen improved performances since the Scot replaced Mark Hughes, but anything less than three points from this one will seriously dampen the Potters' positivity.

"Boosted by their vital win over West Ham, Chris Hughton's Brighton now need to address their woeful away form: a paltry two points and a pitiful one goal from their last seven on the road. Worryingly, they haven't won in Stoke for 57 years."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Stoke City manager Paul Lambert: "Every time I've come here (the Bet365 Stadium), whether it's been as an opposition manager or whatever, it's always been a brilliant atmosphere.

"We need our fans and they've been great with us - and I've always said we have to give them something as well.

"Hopefully on Saturday we will give them something to get behind us. The support here is massive for us."

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "Stoke are playing at a high tempo, pushing players through from midfield, and have a talented front three. I think it's that change of formation which has given them a lift.

"There has definitely been an upsurge in performances due to a change of formation, and probably also a change of manager.

"Paul (Lambert), who I followed as manager at Norwich, generally likes to play on the front foot - an entertaining style of football."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton usually come and sit when they play away from home and they are even more likely to do that and say 'we will take a point now' after beating West Ham last week.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture last November ended Stoke's eight-match winning run over Brighton in all competitions.

Brighton are without a win at Stoke in 15 league matches since a 1-0 second tier victory in September 1961.

The Seagulls haven't scored in any of their last four visits to Stoke.

Stoke City

Stoke have lost seven of their last 11 games and taken only eight points from a possible 33 during this period.

They have been beaten in only one of their last four home games, winning twice and drawing the other match.

Eighteen of Stoke's 24 league points have been won at home.

Stoke have kept a clean sheet in both of Paul Lambert's league home matches in charge - 2-0 win against Huddersfield and 0-0 draw versus Watford.

Lambert has won eight of his 10 Premier League home fixtures as a manager against newly-promoted sides.

Stoke have conceded a league-high 52 goals, six more than any other side.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are unbeaten in three games in all competitions, winning twice and drawing once.

They are without an away league win in seven games since November's 1-0 triumph at Swansea.

Brighton have scored six away goals this season, the fewest in the division.

Glenn Murray has scored four of those six goals, including two penalties.

The Seagulls have scored four goals in their last two league matches, as many as in their previous 10 fixtures.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 48% Probability of away win: 25%

