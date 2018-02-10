Scottish Cup - Fifth Round
Morton0Dumbarton0

Greenock Morton v Dumbarton

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 6Doyle
  • 19Gasparotto
  • 4O'Ware
  • 26Iredale
  • 12Tidser
  • 3Murdoch
  • 14Harkins
  • 25Ross
  • 15Tiffoney
  • 7Oliver

Substitutes

  • 5Lamie
  • 11McHugh
  • 16Strapp
  • 17Russell
  • 20Brennan
  • 21Langan

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 55Barr
  • 4Dowie
  • 30Wilson
  • 2Smith
  • 6Carswell
  • 14Hutton
  • 10Walsh
  • 20Froxylias
  • 24Nisbet
  • 23Russell

Substitutes

  • 7Gallagher
  • 8Wilson
  • 9Stewart
  • 19Ewings
  • 21Handling
  • 27Nade
Referee:
Craig Thomson

Live Text

Attempt missed. Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Top Stories