Celtic v Partick Thistle

Celtic and Thistle will meet for a fourth time in all competitions this season

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Celtic duo Kristoffer Ajer and Jozo Simunovic are available for Saturday's Scottish Cup meeting with Partick Thistle but Dedryck Boyata is out.

Stuart Armstrong, Marvin Compper, Craig Gordon, Leigh Griffiths, Jonny Hayes, Mikael Lustig, Anthony Ralston, Patrick Roberts and Tom Rogic also miss out.

Partick Thistle welcome back Steven Lawless and Callum Booth.

However, the Jags remain without Gary Fraser, Stuart Bannigan and Christie Elliott.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "Naturally it is a cup that we want to win like every competition that we have been in.

"It is a really prestigious competition, we really enjoyed winning it last year and the nature of how we won it was really special.

"There was a real feel around the Scottish Cup final day. I thoroughly enjoyed it and that is our aim, to go and do the same thing this year.

"But Partick have always been difficult. I think Alan [Archibald] is an excellent coach, him and his staff have managed their squad very well and they are always a difficult team to beat.

"We obviously played a few weeks back so we know their threat and the qualities they have.

"We are never complacent in any game we play and in particular against a Partick team that will look to bounce back after their result [2-0 defeat by Rangers in midweek."

Partick Thistle forward Kris Doolan: "It's down to mentality. I personally think we can go and win every game, and we have to think that. I'm sure Celtic think that way and it's important to have that mentality that you are good enough to win.

"We are under no illusions how difficult it is going to be but on the day, Kilmarnock showed last week that anything can happen and it just takes one goal to win the game, and thankfully for Kilmarnock they got it so if we can do something similar, we would be delighted.

"Players love the Scottish Cup, and I think it's great that it hasn't lost its meaning to players.

"Players enjoy what the Scottish Cup means to supporters. We are all aware that fans want cup runs, clubs want cup runs and we've seen over the years that it's not always Celtic and Rangers that have won them; other teams have popped up along the way and won these cups [St Johnstone in 2014, Inverness CT in 2015].

"We all take a lot of confidence from that and hopefully will use that."