Heart of Midlothian v St Johnstone

Hearts and St Johnstone meet for the second time in a week

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Hearts' Prince Buaben, Ross Callachan and Arnaud Djoum have knocks before St Johnstone's visit in the Scottish Cup.

New signings Danny Amankwaa and Joaquim Adao are yet to reach full fitness while Harry Cochrane, Rory Currie and Malaury Martin are out.

Saints' Stefan Scougall joins Brian Easton, Callum Hendry and David McMillan on the sidelines with injury.

Recent recruit George Williams is not ready to feature but David Wotherspoon returns from suspension.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Hearts defender John Souttar: "Since I've been at the club we've not really had a cup run. When I was at [Dundee] United we got to Hampden a couple of times so I know what it means to the club and the fans.

"It would be massive for Hearts and take us another step closer to where we should be as a club if we could get through another couple of rounds.

"We only played Saints last week and it's a strange situation when you have to play the same opponent so close together.

"With it being a cup game I'm sure both teams will change the way they play, so there will be different challenges to overcome.

"St Johnstone have had a tough time recently but anything can happen in the cup. However, as you saw in the last round against Hibs, when we have our fans behind us here at Tynecastle we fancy we can take care of anyone here."

St Johnstone forward Chris Kane: "It would be great for us to win it, but we will take every game as it comes and focus on Hearts.

"I went out on loan [to Queen of the South], didn't score many goals at the start but by the end of it I started to find my feet and score some goals.

"I came back and my first start was against Albion and I got the three goals which was massive for me.

"I feel like I've been fit, strong and playing well so I hope I can keep doing that for myself and help the team out as much as I can."