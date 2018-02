Wrexham forward Scott Quigley could return from injury, while midfielder Mark Carrington and defender Olly Marx remain sidelined.

The Welsh club's 2016-17 player of the season, Martin Riley, signed for FC Halifax last summer but is expected to miss out with injury.

Postponed games mean FC Halifax have not played since January's loss at Leyton Orient, after which former manager Billy Heath left.

Neil Young remains in interim charge.