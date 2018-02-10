Attempt missed. Adam Livingstone (East Fife) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
East Fife v Queen's Park
-
Line-ups
East Fife
1Goodfellow
2Dunsmore
4Kane
5Page
18Linton
7Lamont
15Millar
12McManus
16Livingstone
9Duggan
10Smith
Substitutes
6Watson
8Slattery
17Mutch
20Knox
21MacKenzie
77Jones
Queen's Park
1White
2Millen
5Cummins
4Nimmo
3Burns
6Gibson
7Brady
10Docherty
8McVey
11Galt
9Keena
Substitutes
12Donnelly
14Leitch
15Gullan
16Summers
17Mortimer
18McGhee
19McGrory
Referee:
Kevin Graham
Live Text
Foul by Ross Millen (Queen's Park).
Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.