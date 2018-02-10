Scottish League One
East Fife0Queen's Park0

East Fife v Queen's Park

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 4Kane
  • 5Page
  • 18Linton
  • 7Lamont
  • 15Millar
  • 12McManus
  • 16Livingstone
  • 9Duggan
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 6Watson
  • 8Slattery
  • 17Mutch
  • 20Knox
  • 21MacKenzie
  • 77Jones

Queen's Park

  • 1White
  • 2Millen
  • 5Cummins
  • 4Nimmo
  • 3Burns
  • 6Gibson
  • 7Brady
  • 10Docherty
  • 8McVey
  • 11Galt
  • 9Keena

Substitutes

  • 12Donnelly
  • 14Leitch
  • 15Gullan
  • 16Summers
  • 17Mortimer
  • 18McGhee
  • 19McGrory
Referee:
Kevin Graham

Live Text

Attempt missed. Adam Livingstone (East Fife) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Ross Millen (Queen's Park).

Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Saturday 10th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers25166349202954
2Ayr24153664323248
3Arbroath22114742301237
4Alloa2310673427736
5Stranraer2410593941-235
6East Fife2594123642-631
7Airdrieonians247983139-830
8Albion2364134556-1122
9Forfar2564152551-2622
10Queen's Park2547142653-2719
