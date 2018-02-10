Scottish League One
Alloa0Forfar0

Alloa Athletic v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 4Graham
  • 5McCart
  • 3Crane
  • 6Fleming
  • 7Cawley
  • 8Hetherington
  • 10Kirkpatrick
  • 11Flannigan
  • 9Stewart

Substitutes

  • 12Robertson
  • 14Renton
  • 15Crossan
  • 16Smith
  • 17McKeown
  • 18Monaghan
  • 21Wilson

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Whyte
  • 4Munro
  • 5Travis
  • 3Bain
  • 7Dingwall
  • 6MacKintosh
  • 11Malone
  • 10Hurst
  • 9Aitken
  • 8Millar

Substitutes

  • 12Easton
  • 14Peters
  • 15Maciver
  • 16McBride
  • 17McNaughton
  • 18Starkey
  • 21Adam
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Live Text

Foul by Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic).

Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Callum Crane.

Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).

Eddie Malone (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Saturday 10th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers25166349202954
2Ayr24153664323248
3Arbroath22114742301237
4Alloa2310673427736
5Stranraer2410593941-235
6East Fife2594123642-631
7Airdrieonians247983139-830
8Albion2364134556-1122
9Forfar2564152551-2622
10Queen's Park2547142653-2719
