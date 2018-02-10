Scottish League One
Raith Rovers0Airdrieonians0

Raith Rovers v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 1Lennox
  • 2Thomson
  • 14Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 5Murray
  • 11Barr
  • 4Herron
  • 10Vaughan
  • 19Zanatta
  • 9Buchanan
  • 21Furtado

Substitutes

  • 7Spence
  • 8Robertson
  • 12Matthews
  • 16Court
  • 17Smith
  • 18McKay
  • 20Hendry

Airdrieonians

  • 1Ferguson
  • 2O'Neil
  • 4MacDonald
  • 5Brownlie
  • 3Edwards
  • 7Stewart
  • 8Brown
  • 6Cairns
  • 11Fry
  • 10Carrick
  • 9Duffy

Substitutes

  • 12Watt
  • 14McIntosh
  • 15Hastie
  • 16Brown
  • 17Muir
  • 18McGregor
  • 19Russell
Referee:
Craig Charleston

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Saturday 10th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers25166349202954
2Ayr24153664323248
3Arbroath22114742301237
4Alloa2310673427736
5Stranraer2410593941-235
6East Fife2594123642-631
7Airdrieonians247983139-830
8Albion2364134556-1122
9Forfar2564152551-2622
10Queen's Park2547142653-2719
