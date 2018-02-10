Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).
Berwick Rangers v Clyde
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Berwick
- 1McCrorie
- 15Cook
- 16Wilson
- 19Todd
- 3Orru
- 14O'Kane
- 4Notman
- 10Willis
- 8Lavery
- 7Thomson
- 17Hamilton
Substitutes
- 2Fleming
- 6Fairbairn
- 9Murrell
- 18Simpson
- 20Brennan
- 22Herriot
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Lang
- 5Home
- 4McNiff
- 3Cogill
- 10McStay
- 7Cuddihy
- 8Nicoll
- 6Lamont
- 11Millar
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Martin
- 14Lowdon
- 15Osadolor
- 16Grant
- 17Duffie
- 18Boyle
- 21Gourlay
- Referee:
- Stephen Brown
Live Text
Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.