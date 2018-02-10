Scottish League Two
Berwick0Clyde0

Berwick Rangers v Clyde

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 1McCrorie
  • 15Cook
  • 16Wilson
  • 19Todd
  • 3Orru
  • 14O'Kane
  • 4Notman
  • 10Willis
  • 8Lavery
  • 7Thomson
  • 17Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 2Fleming
  • 6Fairbairn
  • 9Murrell
  • 18Simpson
  • 20Brennan
  • 22Herriot

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Lang
  • 5Home
  • 4McNiff
  • 3Cogill
  • 10McStay
  • 7Cuddihy
  • 8Nicoll
  • 6Lamont
  • 11Millar
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Martin
  • 14Lowdon
  • 15Osadolor
  • 16Grant
  • 17Duffie
  • 18Boyle
  • 21Gourlay
Referee:
Stephen Brown

Live Text

Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).

Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose25156435241151
2Peterhead23152656272947
3Stenhousemuir23116639271239
4Stirling23114842291337
5Elgin2310493639-334
6Annan Athletic248972821733
7Berwick2374121941-2225
8Clyde225982735-824
9Edinburgh City2354142037-1719
10Cowdenbeath2318141234-2211
View full Scottish League Two table

