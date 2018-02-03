Scottish Gossip: Leeann Dempster, Morelos, Hendry, Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Hibernian manager Alan Stubbs says Easter Road chief executive Leeann Dempster is a "great fit" for the chief executive role at the Scottish FA that was vacated this week by Stewart Regan. (The Herald)

Current Hibs manager Neil Lennon agrees, but he doesn't want Dempster to leave the club. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs' Dempster previously worked at Motherwell

SFA president Alan McRae and vice-president Rod Petrie tried to save Regan during the board meeting that sealed his fate at Hampden. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton says Regan should be followed out the Hampden exit by McRae, Petrie and the rest of the board members. (Various)

Barry Hearn, who rejuvenated darts and snooker and addressed the SFA Convention three years ago, says he has no interest in succeeding Regan. (The Herald)

Former Hibernian striker Anthony Stokes caused a hotel to be evacuated during the club's winter break in the Algarve after spraying a youth player with a fire extinguisher. (Scottish Sun)

Defender Jack Hendry left Dundee for Celtic in the final hours of the transfer window

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos could be offered a significant pay rise after a move to China was rebuffed by the Ibrox club during the transfer window. (Various)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes Jack Hendry's move to the club from Dundee will help the 22-year-old centre-back develop into a Scotland international. (Scottish Sun)

Midfielder Scott Allan says he begged Dundee manager Neil McCann to end his loan spell at Dens Park and allow him to return to Hibernian, in the deal that also saw Dundee's Scott Bain move to Celtic and Hibernian's Simon Murray move to Dens Park. (Scottish Sun)

New Hearts signing Joaquim Adao says he is equipped to cope with the demands of Scottish football because he was mentored at Sion by combative former Rangers and AC Milan midfielder Rino Gattuso. (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers, Hearts and Celtic centre-back Steven Pressley believes he can adapt to working abroad after taking over at struggling Cypriot side Pafos FC. (Scottish Sun, newspaper edition)

RUGBY UNION GOSSIP

Scotland captain John Barclay says his side must defeat Wales in Cardiff today if they are to be contenders to win the Six Nations. (Daily Mail)

Barclay believes the decision to close the roof at the Principality Stadium today will heighten the atmosphere, but also that Scotland can thrive on the occasion. (The Herald, newspaper edition)

Wales will hope to gain a psychological edge by showing footage of their dramatic 2010 win over Scotland on the big screens of the Principality Stadium ahead of kick off. (The Scotsman)

