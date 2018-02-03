Bacary Sagna: Former Man City and Arsenal defender joins Benevento in Italy

Bacary Sagna won the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2014 and the League Cup with Manchester City in 2016

Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has joined Serie A's bottom team Benevento for the rest of the season, with an option for a further year.

The 34-year-old has been without a club since leaving Manchester City last summer.

Sagna, who has 65 caps for France, made over 260 appearances in the Premier League for City and Arsenal.

His last match in England was in May 2017.