German Bundesliga
Mainz0Bayern Munich2

Mainz 05 v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

Mainz

  • 27Zentner
  • 2Donati
  • 16Bell
  • 42Hack
  • 4Diallo
  • 25Gbamin
  • 6Latza
  • 8ÖztunaliSubstituted forQuaisonat 45'minutes
  • 10MaximSubstituted forSerdarat 57'minutes
  • 38Holtmann
  • 9Muto

Substitutes

  • 5de Jong
  • 7Quaison
  • 11Berggreen
  • 18Brosinski
  • 20Ujah
  • 22Müller
  • 23Serdar

Bayern Munich

  • 26Ulreich
  • 13Rafinha
  • 17Boateng
  • 5Hummels
  • 14Bernat
  • 24Tolisso
  • 19RudyBooked at 36minsSubstituted forAlabaat 70'minutes
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 25Müller
  • 2WagnerBooked at 41minsSubstituted forLewandowskiat 63'minutes
  • 7Ribéry

Substitutes

  • 4Süle
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 10Robben
  • 22Starke
  • 27Alaba
  • 29Coman
  • 32Kimmich
Referee:
Sören Storks

Match Stats

Home TeamMainzAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. David Alaba replaces Sebastian Rudy.

Attempt missed. Alexander Hack (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Danny Latza with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München).

Giulio Donati (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Jérôme Boateng tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.

Foul by Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München).

Suat Serdar (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Gerrit Holtmann (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high. Assisted by Suat Serdar.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Robert Lewandowski replaces Sandro Wagner.

Attempt missed. Abdou Diallo (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Danny Latza with a cross following a corner.

Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Mats Hummels.

Attempt blocked. Abdou Diallo (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Bell.

Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).

Yoshinori Muto (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Gerrit Holtmann (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Suat Serdar replaces Alexandru Maxim.

Foul by Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München).

Jean-Philippe Gbamin (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Yoshinori Muto (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Sven Ulreich.

Attempt saved. Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Giulio Donati.

Attempt blocked. Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexandru Maxim.

Attempt saved. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Bernat.

Attempt blocked. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Attempt blocked. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Robin Zentner.

Attempt saved. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez.

Second Half

Second Half begins 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, FC Bayern München 2.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Robin Quaison replaces Levin Öztunali.

Half Time

First Half ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, FC Bayern München 2.

Goal!

Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, FC Bayern München 2. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.

Attempt missed. Yoshinori Muto (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Giulio Donati with a cross.

Booking

Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich21172251163553
2Schalke2110743325837
3B Leverkusen2198441271435
4B Dortmund2197545291634
5Frankfurt209652620633
6RB Leipzig209563229332
7B Mgladbach209473032-231
8Augsburg207762926328
9Hoffenheim217773233-128
10Hertha Berlin216962828027
11Hannover207672830-227
12Freiburg2151062235-1325
13Wolfsburg2141252425-124
14Stuttgart2163121727-1021
15Mainz2155112437-1320
16Werder Bremen2138101626-1017
17Hamburg2044121629-1316
18Köln2134141737-2013
View full German Bundesliga table

