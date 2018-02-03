Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Mainz 05 v Bayern Munich
-
Line-ups
Mainz
- 27Zentner
- 2Donati
- 16Bell
- 42Hack
- 4Diallo
- 25Gbamin
- 6Latza
- 8ÖztunaliSubstituted forQuaisonat 45'minutes
- 10MaximSubstituted forSerdarat 57'minutes
- 38Holtmann
- 9Muto
Substitutes
- 5de Jong
- 7Quaison
- 11Berggreen
- 18Brosinski
- 20Ujah
- 22Müller
- 23Serdar
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 13Rafinha
- 17Boateng
- 5Hummels
- 14Bernat
- 24Tolisso
- 19RudyBooked at 36minsSubstituted forAlabaat 70'minutes
- 11Rodríguez
- 25Müller
- 2WagnerBooked at 41minsSubstituted forLewandowskiat 63'minutes
- 7Ribéry
Substitutes
- 4Süle
- 9Lewandowski
- 10Robben
- 22Starke
- 27Alaba
- 29Coman
- 32Kimmich
- Referee:
- Sören Storks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. David Alaba replaces Sebastian Rudy.
Attempt missed. Alexander Hack (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Danny Latza with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München).
Giulio Donati (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Jérôme Boateng tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Foul by Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München).
Suat Serdar (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gerrit Holtmann (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high. Assisted by Suat Serdar.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Robert Lewandowski replaces Sandro Wagner.
Attempt missed. Abdou Diallo (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Danny Latza with a cross following a corner.
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Mats Hummels.
Attempt blocked. Abdou Diallo (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Bell.
Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).
Yoshinori Muto (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Gerrit Holtmann (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Suat Serdar replaces Alexandru Maxim.
Foul by Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München).
Jean-Philippe Gbamin (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Yoshinori Muto (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Gbamin.
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Sven Ulreich.
Attempt saved. Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Giulio Donati.
Attempt blocked. Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexandru Maxim.
Attempt saved. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Bernat.
Attempt blocked. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Attempt blocked. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Robin Zentner.
Attempt saved. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
Second Half
Second Half begins 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, FC Bayern München 2.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Robin Quaison replaces Levin Öztunali.
Half Time
First Half ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, FC Bayern München 2.
Goal!
Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, FC Bayern München 2. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.
Attempt missed. Yoshinori Muto (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Giulio Donati with a cross.
Booking
Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München).