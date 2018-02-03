Match ends, Levante 2, Real Madrid 2.
Levante 2-2 Real Madrid
Real Madrid conceded an 89th-minute equaliser against relegation-threatened Levante as the defending champions dropped more points in La Liga.
Isco looked to have sealed victory for the visitors when he slotted home after 81 minutes.
That put Real back into the lead after Emmanuel Boateng had earlier cancelled out Sergio Ramos' first-half opener.
However, Giampaolo Pazzini earned Levante a point by finishing when played in behind the Real defence.
The draw leaves Real Madrid fourth in La Liga, 18 points behind leaders Barcelona who play Espanyol on Sunday.
It is Zinedine Zidane's side sixth draw of the season - combined with four defeats - and they are just two points clear of fifth-placed Villarreal as pressure increases further on the Frenchman.
Real are without a clean sheet in six La Liga matches and their defence was arguably at fault for both goals with Pazzini unmarked for the equaliser and Jose Luis Morales left one-on-one for Levante's first-half goal.
Keylor Navas saved Morales' shot but the ball fell to Boateng who calmly swept home.
Zidane's side missed a number of second-half chances with Cristiano Ronaldo having a shot from close range blocked by Cheick Doukoure.
Karim Benzema also scuffed a shot wide from the edge of the box after dribbling past four defenders while Ramos forced Levante goalkeeper Oier into a smart save from the resulting corner.
Line-ups
Levante
- 13Olazábal
- 12Andújar MorenoBooked at 88mins
- 4Suárez Pier
- 15Postigo
- 22Luna
- 11Morales
- 8LermaSubstituted forMartíat 68'minutes
- 20Lukic
- 5DoukouréBooked at 13mins
- 14López ÁlvarezBooked at 26minsSubstituted forPazziniat 77'minutes
- 21BoatengSubstituted forRemeseiro Salgueiroat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Martí
- 10Bardhi
- 17Pazzini
- 18Cabaco
- 19López
- 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
- 27Ruiz Ojeda
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 2Carvajal
- 5VaraneBooked at 90mins
- 4RamosBooked at 21mins
- 12Marcelo
- 10Modric
- 14Casemiro
- 8KroosSubstituted forVázquezat 90'minutes
- 11BaleSubstituted forIscoat 66'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 7RonaldoSubstituted forAsensioat 82'minutesBooked at 84mins
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 13Casilla
- 15Hernández
- 17Vázquez
- 20Asensio
- 22Isco
- 23Kovacic
- Referee:
- Mario Melero López
- Attendance:
- 23,542
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away9
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Levante 2, Real Madrid 2.
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.
Booking
Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).
Giampaolo Pazzini (Levante) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Toni Kroos.
Goal!
Goal! Levante 2, Real Madrid 2. Giampaolo Pazzini (Levante) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jason with a through ball.
Booking
Coke (Levante) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Coke (Levante).
Attempt missed. Roger Martí (Levante) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by José Luis Morales with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Giampaolo Pazzini (Levante) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jason (Levante) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Levante. Conceded by Casemiro.
Offside, Levante. Coke tries a through ball, but Giampaolo Pazzini is caught offside.
Booking
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).
Jason (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Antonio Luna.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giampaolo Pazzini (Levante).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.
Goal!
Goal! Levante 1, Real Madrid 2. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cheick Doukouré (Levante).
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giampaolo Pazzini (Levante).
Substitution
Substitution, Levante. Giampaolo Pazzini replaces Ivi.
Attempt saved. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Attempt saved. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Sergio Postigo.
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo.
Attempt saved. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Roger Martí (Levante).
Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Levante. Roger Martí replaces Jefferson Lerma because of an injury.