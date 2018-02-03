Goal! Lille 0, Paris Saint Germain 3. Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lass Diarra.
Lille v Paris Saint Germain
-
Line-ups
Lille
- 16Maignan
- 15Ié
- 34Dabila
- 3AlonsoBooked at 74mins
- 25Ballo-Toure
- 6Amadou
- 7El Ghazi
- 21BissoumaSubstituted forMaia Alencarat 81'minutes
- 23Mendes Ribeiro
- 27MendylSubstituted forPepeat 57'minutes
- 9PonceSubstituted forde Araujo Guimarães Netoat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 11de Araujo Guimarães Neto
- 14Faraj
- 19Pepe
- 20Maia Alencar
- 26Bahlouli
- 30Koffi
- 33Soumare
PSG
- 16Areola
- 32Dani Alves
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 17Berchiche Izeta
- 6VerrattiBooked at 56minsSubstituted forNkunkuat 85'minutes
- 18Lo Celso
- 27PastoreSubstituted forDiarraat 64'minutes
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forMeunierat 72'minutes
- 9Cavani
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 3Kimpembe
- 12Meunier
- 19Diarra
- 20Kurzawa
- 24Nkunku
- 33N'Soki
- Referee:
- Johan Hamel
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away3
Live Text
Goal!
Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Thiago Mendes.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Edgar Ié.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Marco Verratti.
Attempt saved. Anwar El Ghazi (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thiago Maia.
Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain).
Thiago Mendes (Lille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Thiago Maia replaces Yves Bissouma.
Offside, Lille. Luiz Araujo tries a through ball, but Nicolas Pepe is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Lille 0, Paris Saint Germain 2. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kouadio Dabila (Lille).
Attempt missed. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Junior Alonso (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Junior Alonso (Lille).
Offside, Lille. Ibrahim Amadou tries a through ball, but Nicolas Pepe is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thomas Meunier replaces Ángel Di María.
Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thiago Mendes (Lille).
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lass Diarra tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Luiz Araujo replaces Ezequiel Ponce.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Lass Diarra replaces Javier Pastore.
Yuri (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yves Bissouma (Lille).
Attempt saved. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Fode Ballo-Toure.
Attempt missed. Thiago Mendes (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ibrahim Amadou.
Attempt blocked. Thiago Mendes (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anwar El Ghazi.
Corner, Lille. Conceded by Yuri.
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Nicolas Pepe replaces Hamza Mendyl.
Booking
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Mike Maignan.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Corner, Lille. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
Attempt saved. Anwar El Ghazi (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain).