Aberdeen's critics made to think again - Derek McInnes

Derek McInnes feels his side have responded to their critics with three wins from three

Derek McInnes believes Aberdeen have "given people something to think about" after they made it three wins from three to close the gap on leaders Celtic to eight points.

The 3-0 win over Hamilton Accies also moved the Dons six clear of Rangers.

And McInnes says it is a "brilliant" response from his side to their 2-0 defeat at Ibrox last month.

"I've never doubted their capability to go on winning runs and finish the season strong," said McInnes.

Aberdeen have been criticised for their performances against the Old Firm this season, suffering two 3-0 defeats to Celtic and losing all three meetings with third-placed Rangers.

"I'm not thinking about that," McInnes told BBC Scotland. "Each game is a challenge and I think we would have to say that probably in those games the opposition has played a lot better than us.

"The consistency shown from the team has been excellent. The intention is to kick on and try and get positive results from now until the end of the season.

"But for all those who doubted us when we lost the game at Ibrox, they just presumed it was going to be Aberdeen rolling over and Rangers going up competing with Celtic - we've given people something to think about.

"Now, we are where we are with the potential to still improve and hopefully we see that improvement in all games.

"I think the response has been brilliant from the players (since the defeat to Rangers). Three different games, three challenges and we've overcome that.

"We've got a lot to look forward to between now and the end of the season."

Praise for 'vibrant' McGinn

Niall McGinn scored his second goal in three starts for Aberdeen

Defender Andrew Considine scored twice against Hamilton as Aberdeen made it nine points from nine.

And McInnes puts much of the good form down to the return of Niall McGinn, who also scored his second goal since re-signing for the club.

McInnes said: "He looks so much happier Niall, and there's so much energy about him, he's so vibrant.

"We're not seeing the tired Niall McGinn that we maybe saw at the tail end of last season, but a refocused and really motivated Niall McGinn and his body is allowing him to perform in a manner which brings out the best in him.

"We're still working to get him to full fitness after his operation but it's difficult not to start him and difficult to take him off when you see how good he is."