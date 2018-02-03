Neil Warnock: Cardiff City boss hails 'one of best' displays

Cardiff's players celebrate their fourth goal at Elland Road

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock says the Bluebirds' 4-1 win over Leeds United at Elland Road was one of the best performances from his side.

Cardiff are three points off an automatic promotion spot after a win that impressed their boss on his return to his old club.

"Probably since I've been at Cardiff that was one of the most complete performances," he said.

"We started on the front foot and I was really delighted with that."

The Bluebirds were 3-0 in front at half time and Warnock believes after signing five players in the January transfer window that the club are now ready for a promotion push.

"I think we are stronger now after the window. We aren't a bad side now when you look around that dressing room," he said.

"We've got a good chance; we are aiming for the play-offs but will give it (promotion) as good a go as we can.

"We've not got the finances of Aston Villa or Derby but we are right in there, let's keep going and see how far it takes us."