Regis tribute

West Brom fans raised their scarves above their heads during the showing of Regis' career highlights (gallery - click arrow for more images)
Regis scored 112 goals in 297 appearances for the Baggies
Dion Dublin, Jason Roberts and Cyrille Regis' son Robert were among those giving speeches before kick-off
The West Brom players wore a tribute to Regis on their shirt

