Premier League stats: Harry Kane hits a ton & is David de Gea number one?

David de Gea made his 300th appearance for Manchester United, Harry Kane scored his 100th Premier League goal for Tottenham - but Petr Cech is still waiting for his 200th shut-out

One Premier League goalkeeper reached a memorable landmark, while a striker hit a century of his own.

It is too close to call at the bottom of the table, so is this the tightest top-flight relegation scrap of all time?

There is a Welshman among the goals, a South Korean teeing them up and a Czech who just cannot keep them out.

BBC Sport delves into the best stats of the Premier League weekend.

#DaveSaves... is De Gea the best around?

In the summer of 2011, Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson turned to a young Spaniard to fill the void left by the retirement of goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar.

A 20-year-old David de Gea took some flak for a few less-than-convincing performances soon after arriving at Old Trafford, but Ferguson insisted it was all a "learning curve".

Seven seasons later, he has graduated with first-class honours.

De Gea, 27, made his 300th appearance for the club in the 2-0 win over Huddersfield on Saturday, keeping his 90th Premier League clean sheet in the process - more than any other goalkeeper in the same timeframe.

The Spain international has made 620 saves since his top-flight debut against West Brom in 2011, more than any goalkeeper in the division, with Liverpool's Simon Mignolet (598) and the Baggies' Ben Foster (593) his nearest rivals.

No Premier League goalkeeper can top De Gea in the minutes-per-goals-conceded category since the Spaniard's debut.

De Gea has played more minutes than Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois and Arsenal's Petr Cech in that time, conceding 214 goals in 20,324 minutes of Premier League football compared to Courtois' 110 goals in 10,324 minutes and Cech's 204 in 18,399.

Kane joins 100 club... just

How Harry Kane has scored his 100 Premier League goals

It took Harry Kane two attempts from the penalty spot, but the Tottenham striker scored his 100th top-flight goal to rescue his side a point in a remarkable 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Sunday.

And the England international has brought up his Premier League century in the second-quickest time, with only the competition's all-time leading scorer Alan Shearer reaching the landmark in fewer games.

Despite former Southampton, Blackburn and Newcastle striker Shearer reaching his century quicker, at 24 years and 191 days Kane is younger than the former England captain was, and ranks fourth on the youngest players to reach the milestone - only Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler and Wayne Rooney did so younger.

He is the only player to reach 100 goals for Tottenham in the Premier League, with Teddy Sheringham (97) next on the list, ahead of Jermain Defoe and Robbie Keane (both 91).

But every good striker needs ammunition, so which of Kane's Tottenham team-mates have laid on the most goals for him?

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah must have thought his second goal had stolen the points and the headlines before Kane's leveller at Anfield.

It was the Egyptian's 21st goal in his first 25 Premier League games for Liverpool, breaking the 20-goal mark faster than any other Reds player in the competition.

Salah's double means the 25-year-old has been directly involved in 27 goals this season, the joint-most of any player in their first 25 appearances for a club alongside Andy Cole and Alan Shearer for Newcastle, and Dwight Yorke for Manchester United.

It also means he is just the second Liverpool player to score more than 20 Premier League goals in his debut campaign - Fernando Torres the other, with 24 in 2007-08.

A right relegation scrap

It couldn't be much tighter at the bottom of the Premier League. Swansea's draw at Leicester, coupled with defeats for Huddersfield and Stoke, leaves three teams dangling on the same points on the brink of the relegation zone.

But the three sides above the bottom six will not be sleeping much easier. Seven points separate the bottom nine teams, but there are only three points between 19th and 12th.

All of which means it is gearing up to be the closest relegation tussle in seven seasons - seven points also split the bottom 10 teams after 26 games of the 2010-11 campaign.

Wigan, Wolves and West Ham occupied the drop spots in February that season, but only the bottom-placed Hammers went down.

Blackpool slipped from 15th to 19th in the final 12 games of the season, while Birmingham dropped from 16th to take the final relegation place and join them in the Championship.

Jeepers keepers...

India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar (centre) and British tennis player Andy Murray (right) both took lengthy spells to reach notable milestones

Will Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech ever get his 200th Premier League clean sheet?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's consolation goal for Everton in a 5-1 defeat at Emirates Stadium on Saturday left the 35-year-old teetering on 199 shut-outs in the top flight, with Cech having conceded in each of his past eight games.

The Czech will hope his barren stint does not begin to resemble other sporting stars who took an eternity to hit significant landmarks - think legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar taking 369 days between hitting his 99th international century and becoming the first cricketer to reach the 100 mark, or Andy Murray enduring a four-year spell between reaching his first Grand Slam final and winning a title.

But if Cech plays in the north London derby against Tottenham on Saturday and does not keep a clean sheet, it will be his longest top-flight run without doing so.

The Arsenal goalkeeper already boasts the record for the most Premier League clean sheets, but has not kept one since a 1-0 win over Newcastle on 16 December - matching a similar run between October and December 2016.

Theatre of Nightmares?

A trip to Old Trafford must be one of the highlights of the Premier League season for fans of newly promoted sides, right?

Well, Huddersfield became the 20th successive team to lose on their first Premier League visit to Manchester United, with a Paulo Wanchope-inspired Derby County the last side to win there at the first attempt in April 1997.

Wanchope, Ashley Ward and Dean Sturridge all netted in a 3-2 win against the eventual champions.

Having won the reverse fixture at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield had the chance to do the double over Jose Mourinho's side.

They failed to do so, and you have to go back more than 30 years to find a newly promoted side that beat Manchester United twice in a season - Wimbledon's 'Crazy Gang' of 1986-87 taking the honours.

Alexis Sanchez got off the mark with his first United goal in the win over Huddersfield to score against the same side for two different clubs in one season, having also netted in Arsenal's 5-0 win drubbing of the Terriers in November.

Patrick van Aanholt was the last player before Sanchez to achieve such a feat, scoring against Middlesbrough for Sunderland and Crystal Palace last season.

Sanchez was also fouled seven times by David Wagner's side on Saturday, winning more free-kicks in one game than any other player this season.

But where does the Chile forward rank among the most-fouled players in the Premier League this term?

Tottenham's Dele Alli may rank among the most-fouled in the competition, but a yellow card for simulation against Liverpool on Sunday also takes the England midfielder level with Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha on three bookings for such incidents.

No player has received more since Alli's Spurs' debut in the 2015-16 season.

Three the magic number for Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey has now scored six goals for the Gunners this season

Aaron Ramsey just loves scoring against Everton.

The Arsenal midfielder has netted six times in his past four games against the Toffees, with the Welshman's three goals in in Saturday's 5-1 victory making him the 20th player to score a hat-trick for Arsenal in the Premier League.

Arsenal's Premier League hat-trick heroes Eight - Thierry Henry Five - Ian Wright Three - Emmanuel Adebayor, Robin van Persie, Theo Walcott Two - Kevin Campbell, Alexis Sanchez One - Nicolas Anelka, Andrey Arshavin, Dennis Bergkamp, Santi Cazorla, Olivier Giroud, Nwankwo Kanu, Freddie Ljungberg, Marc Overmars, Ray Parlour, Jermaine Pennant, Robert Pires, Aaron Ramsey, Sylvain Wiltord

New signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan created three goalscoring chances in that win, with all three converted to make him the first Gunners player to register a hat-trick of assists in a top-flight game since Santi Cazorla set up four goals in a 4-1 victory that relegated Wigan in 2013.

Everton boss Sam Allardyce was taking charge of his 500th Premier League match, but the 63-year-old found no reason to celebrate as he succumbed to a 196th loss in the competition - only Harry Redknapp, with 238, has lost more.

It was a more enjoyable afternoon for one Everton employee, however, as on-loan Ademola Lookman scored an 89th-minute winner on his RB Leipzig debut against Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 20-year-old is the first Englishman to score a Bundesliga goal since Owen Hargreaves did likewise for Bayern Munich on 5 August 2005.

Maw, Maw, Maw...

Defender Alfie Mawson has been a key figure in Swansea's revival under new boss Carlos Carvalhal, but the 24-year-old has long established himself as a stalwart for the Welsh outfit.

Mawson's start in the 1-1 draw at Leicester was his 50th in a row for the Swans in the Premier League.

Sensational South Koreans

Ki Sung-yueng provided the assist for Swansea's leveller at Leicester on Saturday in what was his 155th Premier League game, overtaking former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-Sung as the South Korean with the most appearances in the English top flight.

With the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang looming, Ki's landmark gives us the perfect excuse to celebrate the country's finest Premier League exports.

Quick stats...

Javier Hernandez is the ultimate fox in the box. The Mexican's brilliant effort for West Ham in their 3-1 defeat at Brighton on Saturday was his 43rd Premier League goal, and his 43rd from inside the penalty area. Of players to score 100% of their goals from inside the area, only former Everton midfielder Tim Cahill has more (56).

Meanwhile, that fixture at the Amex was registered as the 10,000th game in the Premier League.

There have been no home comforts for Christian Benteke at Selhurst Park this season. The Crystal Palace striker remains goalless in 11 games there after failing to find the net during the 1-1 draw with Newcastle, with his 25 shots the most of any player without a Premier League goal at home this campaign.